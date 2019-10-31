Canada: GDP below expectation in August, but overall positive – NFB

Data released today showed that Canada’s real GDP rose by 0.14% in August, below the 0.2% of market consensus. Krishen Rangasamy, analysts at the National Bank of Canada, explains that the service sector performance offset softness in the goods sector.
Key Quotes:
“After seeing almost no growth in July, Canada’s economy bounced back. While August’s +0.1% GDP growth print was softer than expected, the overall message was still positive with gains in cyclical sectors such as manufacturing and construction suggesting the economic expansion extended to Q3.”
“Also encouraging is the fact that most sectors, i.e. 14 of the 20 broad categories, saw gains during the month. The resilience of the services sector, with a sixth consecutive increase in output, is reassuring because it’s an offset to a goods sector which continues to face adversity courtesy of external shocks ─ the weak global economy is indeed restraining activity in the manufacturing and commodity sectors worldwide.”
“Based on July and August data, Canada’s real GDP seems to have grown about 1.5% annualized last quarter, a good performance considering that comes after Q2’s massive and unsustainable 3.7% growth print.”
“On a year-on-year basis, Canada’s GDP was up 1.3% in August, with gains in services (+2.3%) more than offsetting declines in the goods sector (-1.2%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY hits fresh highs near 108.30, still heads for a weekly loss
The USD/JPY pair printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 108.31. It failed to extend the rally on top and it was trading at 108.20, consolidating weekly losses.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment
US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.