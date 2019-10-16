Canada: CPI offers little reason for the Bank of Canada to react - CIBC

Analysts at CIBC, point out that today’s inflation data from Canada came in below expectations, but not enough to move the needle of the Bank of Canada.
Key Quotes:
“Canadian inflation flew in under expectations for September, but not enough to move the needle on Bank of Canada policy. A sharp reversal in airline fares meant that there was some turbulence in the monthly reading, but since a similar pattern occurred a year ago, the annual pace of inflation was still just a hair below the central bank’s target. As a result, the undershoot versus expectations shouldn’t have any major implications for the Bank of Canada, which we expect to remain on hold later this month.”
“Combined with the strength of the last two employment reports, it now appears that we'll be waiting until January for sufficient signs that a slowing global economy is impacting Canada enough to warrant the lone 25bp rate cut we are projecting.”
“Given that the miss on Canadian CPI was simply the result of a sharper reversal of the prior jump in airline fares, and that all of that volatility is due to a methodological change, there’s little reason for the Bank of Canada to react.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on
Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words
The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.
Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead
The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.