CAD underperforms but sits close to estimated fair value – Scotiabank

"Intraday trend momentum looks a little more neutral and the USD has held gains back above 1.3745/50—former support—which may allow for a deeper correction in the USD’s drop last week towards the mid/upper 1.38s before renewed selling pressure emerges."

"Solid gains in the USD yesterday give the short-term charts a potentially bullish tinge but bearish price action in the USD overall last week (which delivered a bearish 'engulfing' line on the weekly chart), and solidly bearish daily and weekly trend momentum signals suggest limited upside potential for the USD in the near-term at least."

"There was heavy emphasis on building new trade relationships. Spot peaked near 1.3840 in overnight trade, which is more or less where we estimate fair value to be currently (1.3842). Factors (swap spreads , for example) driving the CAD have weakened a little over the past few sessions but scope for CAD losses remains limited in the near-term at least, we believe."

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is the main underperformer against the softer USD in overnight trade and is holding a very minor (less than 0.1%) loss on the session so far. The state opening of parliament saw King Charles outline the new government’s plan to drive 'the largest transformation' of the economy since the end of WWII, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.