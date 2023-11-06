- CAD/JPY sees a modest uptick, trading at 105.52, but momentum wanes near the 110.00 psychological barrier.
- The currency pair shows a neutral to bearish technical setup, with a pattern of lower highs and lower lows since hitting the YTD peak.
- A push above 110.00 could open the path towards September highs, while a pullback might see support near key Ichimoku levels.
The CAD/JPY advancement stalls some 25 pips shy of the 110.00 mark on Monday, even though market sentiment was upbeat due to speculation that most global central banks won´t raise rates further. The cross-pair is trading at 105.52, gains 0.19%.
From a technical perspective, the CAD/JPY is neutral to downward biased after peaking at a year-to-date (YTD) high of 111.16. Since then, the pair has printed successive series of lower-highs and lower-lows, reaffirming the current neutral-bearish bias.
Nevertheless, if CAD/JPY buyers reclaim 110.00, they would be poised to test the September 19 high at 110.44, followed by the 111.16 mark. A breach of that level would sponsor a leg-up toward 112.00. Conversely, if sellers stepped in, they could drag prices toward the confluence of Kijun-Sen and Senkou-Span B at around 108.92. Once the pair tumbles below the latter, the bear's next target would be the Tenkan-Sen level at 108.62 before dropping to the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 107.71.
CAD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
CAD/JPY Technical Levels
CAD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|109.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.18
|Daily SMA50
|109.06
|Daily SMA100
|108.19
|Daily SMA200
|104.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.58
|Previous Daily Low
|109
|Previous Weekly High
|109.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|110.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
