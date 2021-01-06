CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a weekly extension for high level R/R

- CAD/JPY is shaping up for a compelling bullish set-up in an extension of Dec correction.
- Bulls can target a weekly continuation level on a retest of 4-hour support structure.
The pair is in the bullish territory on the lower time frames but is due for a correction.
Bulls can apply a swing trading strategy for a discount from the support structure and the following top-down analysis illustrates how to do so as well as the rationale behind the set-up.
Monthly charts
On the monthly charts, we have a market that is retesting the 61.8% Fibonacci as a support, so the market can now easily head towards the 78.6% Fibo.
In doing so, it will clear the overhead resistance and confirm the upside bias.
Weekly chart
The recent low is a confluence level of the monthly 38.2% Fibo and the weekly 50% mean reversion, reinforcing the support level.
Similarly, the W-formations have seen a correction to their neckline supports from where the price would be expected to now extend higher in a resumption of the bullish trend.
By measuring the recent correction, a -0.272% Fibo target comes in at 82.70.
Bulls can look for an opportunity on the lower time frames such as the 4-hour chart:
4-hour chart
With a stop loss below the 78.6% Fibo of the recent bullish impulse and a buy limit at the 38.2% confluence of the market support structure, there are two high levels of risk to reward (R/R) ratios as illustrated on the above chart.
However, with the stop loss below the lows, there is still a 1:3 R/R for a less risky position protected with a deeper stop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
