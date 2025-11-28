TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CAD is holding on to weekly gain – Scotiabank

CAD is holding on to weekly gain – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is soft, down a marginal 0.1% against the US Dollar (USD) as it performs relatively well against all of the G10 currencies with the exception of Japanese Yen (JPY), Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Outlook for the BoC remains neutral

"The CAD is ending the week with a 0.5% gain, supported by fundamentals and an outlook for relative central bank policy that has delivered a narrowing in interest rate differentials as a result of renewed expectations for Fed easing. The outlook for the BoC remains neutral, with short-term rates markets pricing little in terms of policy changes through October 2026."

"Markets have offered little reaction to this week’s unveiling of a federal energy plan with Alberta, and may be balancing the announcement against the imposition of new tariffs on a range of steel products. Our FV estimate for USD/CAD is currently at 1.3915, softening modestly within its recent range."

"Recent price action has confirmed the importance of resistance around 1.4100 and the latest pullback has shifted our attention to near-term downside risk with a focus on the 50 day MA at 1.4005. The RSI has relinquished its modestly bullish bias and has returned to the neutral threshold at 50, opening up the possibility of a push into bearish territory. We are neutral, absent a break below the 50 day MA, and look to a near-term range bound between 1.3980 and 1.4080."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers