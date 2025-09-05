The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has picked up a little support against the generally softer USD overnight after losses steadied just below 1.3850 yesterday, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
CAD lags peers ahead of Canadian employment data
'The CAD is lagging its major currency peers on the session, however, with the smallest net gain on the big dollar among the major currencies. The CAD continues to trade well below its estimated fair value (1.3643) despite positive risk appetite and slightly narrower US/Canada spreads.'
"Some catch up seems appropriate, but markets will have to negotiate this morning’s data round before that can happen. The consensus estimate for Canadian employment is a modest 5K rise and a small increase in the unemployment rate to 7.0% in August. Scotia is at the top of the estimates for Canadian jobs with its call for a 35k gain, however. Wage growth is forecast to ease slightly but remain relatively buoyant at 3.4% Y/Y."
"A softer USD has pushed USD/CAD back to the lower end of the short-term bull channel that has guided the market higher over the past week but the CAD has a bit more work to do in order to secure a bit more positive technical momentum. A clearer break under channel support at 1.3790/95 might do that and put the CAD on course to retest the mid-1.35s. Resistance is 1.3855/60 intraday."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
