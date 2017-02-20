CAD: Focus on retail sales and consumer prices this week - BBH

Canada reports retail sales and consumer prices in the days ahead and will garner maximum investors’ attention suggests research team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“Weak auto sales are expected to have flattened the headline to zero after a 0.2% increase in November. However, excluding auto, Canadian retail sales may have risen 0.6% after an unchanged report in November. Recall that Canada had also had strong jobs growth in December, and this may warn of upside risks. Consumer prices likely rose in January. The median expectation is for a 0.4% increase, which due to the base effect would lift the year-over-year rate to 1.6% from 1.5%.”