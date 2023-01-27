A bullish picture is forming on the Nasdaq100, suggesting that we see the beginning of a bull market and not just a rally in a bear market. If the index can close above 12000 by the end of next week, it would pave the way for 13000 by the end of the first quarter and 13600 by the end of the year.
Last week the index closed above the most important long-term trend line (200-week moving average). The price was also above the downside resistance line, which the index had reversed several times last year.
These long-term signals looked rather weak as the move was very formal. But this week, the rally has continued, confirming buyers’ confidence at current levels.
Moreover, yesterday the Nasdaq100 closed above its 200-day moving average, further confirming the long-term trend reversal. As with last week's close, the excess is nominal, leaving room for doubt.
And those doubts have something to fall back on. The index is up around 13% in three weeks, back to the highs of last December, where the gains have slowed considerably: Wednesday's dip has been bought off, but the swings around 12,000 continue. The 200-day average has been largely breached by the fall.
The index is also close to the over-sold territory on the daily RSI. This indicator is a good predictor of technical corrections, although it sometimes signals too early.
However, our main concern is the extent to which market expectations diverge from the Fed's rhetoric. The build-up of expectations that the Fed will cut rates this year has been the main driver of growth in the high-tech sector.
But all we hear from officials is a willingness to slow the pace of tightening to 25 basis points at a time, with a further 2-3 hikes. If the official FOMC commentary next Wednesday confirms the Fed's hawkish stance, we could see a repeat of the reversal that occurred in June and August last year.
If we are right, the Nasdaq100 could retreat into the 11250-11500 range. The lower boundary of this range is the local lows of the 19th of January, while the upper boundary is the 61.8% retracement of the advance of the 6th of January and the 50-day moving average.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 in quiet session
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.0900 in the European morning after having edged lower during the Asian trading hours. Ahead of the PCE inflation data, however, the pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2400 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD gained traction and erased a portion of its daily losses in the European morning. Nevertheless, with the cautious market mood helping the US Dollar hold its ground against its rivals ahead of the PCE inflation data, the pair continues to trade below 1.2400.
Gold remains on the defensive around $1,925 ahead of US PCE
Gold price trades with a mild negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and hovers around the $1,925 region during the early European session. The intraday downtick, however, lacks follow-through, warranting some caution before positioning for a deeper corrective pullback from a nine-month peak touched the previous day.
Is the dramatic rise in whale activity in AAVE, MATIC and DYDX a sell signal?
AAVE, MATIC and DYDX price rallied alongside large market capitalization cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in January. Experts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe the recent spike in activity by whales on these networks needs to be watched closely.
US December PCE Inflation Preview: Is there room for further US Dollar weakness? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December, the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday, January 27 at 13.30 GMT.