Brexit woes remain a negative for GBP – UOB

Economist Lee Sue Ann and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group reviewed the current developments around Brexit and the prospects around the British pound.
Key Quotes
“UK PM Boris Johnson has claimed there will be no more trade and security talks with the European Union (EU). “Unless there’s a fundamental change of approach, we’re going to go to the Australia solution, and we should do it with great confidence,” he reportedly said. The “Australia solution” refers to trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms — in other words, without a formal trade deal.”
“Whilst the chances of a “no-deal” happening have increased, a “no-deal” scenario is not yet certain, as talks will continue. EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and UK’s chief negotiator David Frost will, however, resume technical talks on Monday. Brussels expects the Brexit negotiations to resume within days, as Michael Gove – the minister handling Brexit issues for the UK – in the latest developments, has confirmed that despite Downing Street’s tough rhetoric, the door remained “ajar” on re-engagement.”
“Boris Johnson’s posturing towards a “no-deal” is a clear negative on the GBP. Sentiment on the currency is already dented by a new wave of coronavirus infections across the UK. So, until an eleventh-hour deal, the risk is still to the downside of GBP/USD. There is also scope for further shorts in the GBP/USD as net speculative short-positioning is only one-tenth (US$792m now vs US$7.8b in Aug 2019) of what is reached last summer when pricing for a “no-deal” Brexit was the most intense. So, we reiterate our defensive view on GBP/USD in the immediate quarter and expect the currency pair at 1.25 at end-4Q20.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.