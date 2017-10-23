Brexit: UK's PM May is confident on UK getting a good deal with EU

Brexit: UK's PM May is confident on UK getting a good deal with EUBy Ross J Burland
The UK's PM May is hitting the wires, speaking at Parliament, saying that she wants a transition period with ‘as little change as possible, but she doesn’t answer questions on whether transition deal will come 1st.
- Last week's talks made important progress on new relationship with EU.
- Confident on UK getting a good deal, says its in the interests of both sides.
- Wants transition period with ‘as little change as possible’.
- Expects vote on Brexit deal in Parliament, before EU countries vote on any agreement.
- Ambitious and positive about Britain's future after the negotiations.
- No physical infrastructure in n Ireland after Brexit.
- United on key principles of any deal about rights of EU citizens, in touching distance of any deal.
Eu’s Juncker said earlier:
- UK must agree on divorce bill before trade talks.
- Dinner with UK PM May was positive.
