Brexit: House Leader Mogg will address Parliament on Wednesday

Conservative Party conference will go ahead next week.

The court ruling does not prevent Johnson from proroguing again.

Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled today and UK PM Johnson has now said that the Conservative Party conference will go ahead next week after speaking to the Queen today by phone and House Leader Mogg will address Parliament on Wednesday.

Johnson refused to be deterred" from getting on with "an exciting and dynamic domestic agenda"

Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, but judges said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October - During a speech in New York, the PM said he "profoundly disagreed" with the ruling but would "respect" it and the he "refused to be deterred" from getting on with "an exciting and dynamic domestic agenda", and to do that he would need a Queen's Speech. It is worth noting that the court ruling does not prevent Johnson from proroguing again in order to hold one, as long as it does not stop Parliament from carrying out its duties "without reasonable justification".