Brexit: House Leader Mogg will address Parliament on Wednesday

- Conservative Party conference will go ahead next week.
- The court ruling does not prevent Johnson from proroguing again.
Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled today and UK PM Johnson has now said that the Conservative Party conference will go ahead next week after speaking to the Queen today by phone and House Leader Mogg will address Parliament on Wednesday.
Johnson refused to be deterred" from getting on with "an exciting and dynamic domestic agenda"
Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, but judges said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to Brexit on 31 October - During a speech in New York, the PM said he "profoundly disagreed" with the ruling but would "respect" it and the he "refused to be deterred" from getting on with "an exciting and dynamic domestic agenda", and to do that he would need a Queen's Speech. It is worth noting that the court ruling does not prevent Johnson from proroguing again in order to hold one, as long as it does not stop Parliament from carrying out its duties "without reasonable justification".
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.
GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.
USD/JPY hits 2-week lows under 107.00 and rebounds
The USD/JPY accelerated the slide from daily highs and bottomed at 106.98, the lowest level since September 9. From the lows, it bounced and currently trades at 107.35.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.
RBNZ Preview: a pause before another cut
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is having a monetary policy meeting early Wednesday and is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 1.0%, after surprisingly cutting rates in August by 50bps.