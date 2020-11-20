Brexit: EU reportedly says Britain has not moved on three main issues, GBP/USD falls

The EU negotiating team has reportedly briefed ambassadors that Brexit talks remain unresolved on three main issues. These are fisheries, governance, and a level playing field. Brussels says London has not moved on these topics.

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3250, down from near 1.33.

Face-to-face talks have been suspended after one EU team member tested positive for COVID-19.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31 but remains in a transition period that expires at the end of the year. Both sides are discussing future relations post-Brexit.