In view of analysts at TD Securities, Brexit discussions continue to intensify with new deal text reportedly shared overnight.
Key Quotes
“While optimism has been expressed by both the UK and Irish sides, the EU Commission continues to maintain a cautious stance. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier suggested that the final legal text must be agreed today in order to be approved at the EU Leaders' Summit later this week. This looks doubtful (though not impossible). The two sides might take until next week to finalise the deal, after Boris Johnson is forced to request an Article 50 extension on Saturday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.