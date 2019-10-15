In view of analysts at TD Securities, Brexit discussions continue to intensify with new deal text reportedly shared overnight.

Key Quotes

“While optimism has been expressed by both the UK and Irish sides, the EU Commission continues to maintain a cautious stance. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier suggested that the final legal text must be agreed today in order to be approved at the EU Leaders' Summit later this week. This looks doubtful (though not impossible). The two sides might take until next week to finalise the deal, after Boris Johnson is forced to request an Article 50 extension on Saturday.”