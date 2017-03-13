Brexit: Article 50 will not be triggered this week - The Independent

Brexit: Article 50 will not be triggered this week - The IndependentBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to the breaking news on The İndependent, a spokesman for Theresa May said the Article 50 process would now not be initiated until next week at the earliest.
Key quotes
- Article 50 will not be activated this week, Downing Street has revealed
- Asked if the Prime Minister intended to trigger Article 50 tomorrow, her spokesman said: "We have been clear. The Prime Minister will trigger Article 50 by the end of March."
- This announcement comes after SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to call for a second referendum on Scotland's independence