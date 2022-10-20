- USD/JPY rises for the twelfth consecutive day to renew a multi-decade high.
- US 10-year Treasury yields refresh 14-year high, 2-year bond coupons rally to the highest since 2007.
- Japan policymakers keep jawboning the prices without actual intervention.
- Risk catalysts, market meddling will be crucial for near-term directions, bulls can keep the reins.
USD/JPY overcomes the early Asian session inaction as bulls approach the highest levels since 1990 while renewing the 32-year high at 150.09 on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced emergency bond-buying worth $667 million as the yields on the Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) briefly surpassed the central bank’s 0.25% limit.
The buying resurgence seen around the US Treasury yields could be associated with the latest leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as bulls briefly recaptured the critical 150.00 mark.The benchmark 10-year US rates are at their highest level in 14 years above 4.15%, up 1.20% on the day while the pair is easing to near 149.90, at the time of writing.
The Fed-BOJ policy divergence continues widening, as the US central bank is expected to remain on course for aggressive tightening to tame red-hot inflation. Meanwhile, the BOJ policymakers stick to their stance that an easy monetary policy is required to support economic growth.
The spike, however, got quickly sold off above 150.00, as sellers resurfaced amid looming risks of another Japanese intervention. There is speculation that Japanese authorities may have conducted a "stealth" intervention in recent days, though Japanese officials have remained mum, per Kyodo News.
USD/JPY: 15-minutes chart
USD/JPY: Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.90
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|149.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.74
|Daily SMA50
|142.01
|Daily SMA100
|138.61
|Daily SMA200
|130.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.91
|Previous Daily Low
|149.1
|Previous Weekly High
|148.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
USD/JPY holds steady near 150.00, Japan intervention looms
USD/JPY is consolidating the upside near the critical 150.00 level, as bulls turn cautious amid an imminent risk of Japanese intervention and take profits off the table. The renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields keeps the pair afloat near the highest level since August 1990.
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 0.9800 on weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick below 0.9800 in early Europe, as the US dollar remains on the back foot, despite higher Treasury yields. Renewed Chinese optimism over reduction in the quarantine period weighs down on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD battles 1.1200 amid USD retreat, UK political woes
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1200 amid the looming UK leadership crisis. The US dollar weakness struggles to find demand, despite surging Treasury yields and a tepid market mood. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields
Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support. Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar. Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long
TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time.