The spike, however, got quickly sold off above 150.00, as sellers resurfaced amid looming risks of another Japanese intervention. There is speculation that Japanese authorities may have conducted a "stealth" intervention in recent days, though Japanese officials have remained mum, per Kyodo News.

The Fed-BOJ policy divergence continues widening, as the US central bank is expected to remain on course for aggressive tightening to tame red-hot inflation. Meanwhile, the BOJ policymakers stick to their stance that an easy monetary policy is required to support economic growth.

The buying resurgence seen around the US Treasury yields could be associated with the latest leg higher in the USD/JPY pair , as bulls briefly recaptured the critical 150.00 mark.The benchmark 10-year US rates are at their highest level in 14 years above 4.15%, up 1.20% on the day while the pair is easing to near 149.90, at the time of writing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.