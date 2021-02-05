Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 49,000 in January, USD weakens modestly

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US increased by 49,000 in January, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading came in largely in line with the market expectation of 50,000. On a negative note, December's reading got revised down to -227,000 from -140,000.
Follow our live coverage of the NFP report and the market reaction.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the greenback weakened against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index dropped to fresh session lows near 91.30, where it was down 0.22% on a daily basis.
Additional takeaways
Further details of the publication showed that the Unemployment Rate improved to 6.3% and came in better than analysts' estimate of 6.7%. Moreover, the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked down to 61.4% and the Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 5.4% on a yearly basis, compared to experts' forecast of 5.1%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 49.000, worse than expected
US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 50,000 jobs in January after a fall in December as coronavirus recedes and new stimulus kicks in. The dollar was marginally retreating from its highs ahead of the release.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
Ripple recovery to $0.75 gradual but steady as on-chain metrics improve
Ripple is nurturing an uptrend with anticipation that it rises to levels seen earlier in the week. Support at $0.35 has been instrumental for the ongoing recovery. However, the Resistance at $0.45 must come down for XRP to continue with the uptrend toward $0.75.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.