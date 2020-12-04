Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 245,000 in November vs. 469,000 expected

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 245,000 in November, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading followed October's increase of 610,000 (revised from 638,000) and missed the market expectation of 469,000 by a wide margin.

Further details of the publication showed that the Unemployment Rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9% in October and the Labor Force Participation Rate edged lower to 61.5% from 61.7%.

Market reaction

With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index edged lower and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 90.53.

Additional takeaways

"The employment-population ratio, at 57.3%, changed little over the month but is 3.8 percentage points lower than in February."

"In November, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 9 cents to $29.58."

"The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained unchanged at 34.8 hours in November."

