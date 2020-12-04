Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 245,000 in November vs. 469,000 expected

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 245,000 in November, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading followed October's increase of 610,000 (revised from 638,000) and missed the market expectation of 469,000 by a wide margin.
Further details of the publication showed that the Unemployment Rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9% in October and the Labor Force Participation Rate edged lower to 61.5% from 61.7%.
Follow our live coverage of the NFP report and the market reaction.
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index edged lower and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 90.53.
Additional takeaways
"The employment-population ratio, at 57.3%, changed little over the month but is 3.8 percentage points lower than in February."
"In November, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 9 cents to $29.58."
"The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained unchanged at 34.8 hours in November."
Related articles
NFP Quick Analysis: Why the meager 245K rise is unlikely to depress the dollar, three reasons.
It is all a matter of timing. An increase of 245,000 jobs would be considered robust in the pre-pandemic era, but when the data relates to November 2020, a figure in the upper edge of the old normal represents the end of the recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!