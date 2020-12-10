A panel of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts voted 17-4 while favoring that benefits of taking Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine outweigh the known risks in adults aged 16 years and older.

While the vote authorizes the vaccine usage for emergency usage, the FDA’s official stamp is still awaited, which is likely imminent, before the doctors start using the key drug.

With this, the US joins the line of the UK, Bahrain and Canada while approving (almost) the use of the famous covid vaccine for the pandemic’s cure. Moderna’s covid vaccine will be the next candidate for the US FDA’s approval, around December 17.

FX implications

Although the news is risk-positive, market players already knew about the same and have priced-in. As a result, AUD/USD remains strong near the highest in 30 months while moving a little on the announcement.