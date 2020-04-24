Breaking: US Durable Goods Orders plunged by 14.4% in March

Durable Goods Orders in March declined by 14.4% to $213.2 billion following February's increase of 1.1% (revised from 1.2%), the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a fall of 11.9%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.2%," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders decreased 15.8%. Transportation equipment, down two of the last three months, led the decrease, $35.6 billion or 41.0% to $51.2 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this reading and was last seen down 0.1% on the day at 100.38. Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise more than 0.5% after the data to suggest that Wall Street is likely to open the day modestly higher.