Breaking: US core retail sales beat expectations, USD edges higher

US retail sales came out at 0.3% as expected but core sales beat expectations with 0.5% and the all-important control group rose by 0.5% compared with 0.4% projected.
On the other hand, some of November's figures were revised to the downside. Nevertheless, upbeat consumption continues driving the US economy forward, while manufacturing is struggling.
In a separate report, The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 17 points, beating expectations and weekly Unemployment Claims were also better than expected with a drop to 204K
The US dollar is on the rise. EUR/USD is falling off the highs and trading below 1.1160. GBP/USD is closer to 1.3050, and USD/JPY has recaptured 110.
The report for December includes Christmas shopping and also Black Friday figures – as the shopping festivity came out late in 2019. Consumption is around 70% of the US economy.
The figures feed into growth estimates for the fourth quarter. Preliminary Gross Domestic figures are due out toward the end of January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
