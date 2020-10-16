Breaking: UK PM Johnson calls upon business to get ready for Australia deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that it is now the time for the businesses in the UK to get ready for an Australia-type deal with the European Union.
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the GBP/USD pair lost more than 60 pips in a matter of minutes and was last seen losing 0.26% on the day at 1.2880. Reflecting the broad GBP weakness, the EUR/GBP pair shot higher and is currently gaining 0.35% on the day at 0.9093.
"Given the EU have refused to negotiate seriously, I have concluded we should get ready for an Australia-style deal," PM Johnson noted. "A Canada style deal will not work for our partners, judging by the EU summit. We just wanted nothing more than a Canada-style deal."
Johnson further added that the EU have abandoned the idea of a free trade deal and said that they will go for a no-deal if they don't make a fundamental change to their approach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.29 as Johnson opts for no-deal
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.29 after UK PM Johnson said the UK should prepare for a no-deal style exit in January.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, consolidating Thursday's losses. Eurozone coronavirus cases continue rising and weighing on the common currency. US fiscal stimulus remains in doubt ahead of the elections and retail sales are eyed.
Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.