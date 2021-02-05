Breaking: Robinhood removes restrictions on purchasing stocks. Gamestop (GME) up 50%!

Robinhood has removed all restrictions on purchasing stocks saying "There are currently no temporary limits to increasing your positions". Robinhood had put in place restrictions as the retail-driven frenzy in Gamestop (GME) meme stocks had led to a number of broker restrictions and garnered SEC attention.

Market reaction

Shares in Gamestop (GME) are strong on Friday currently at $82.77 at the time of writing, an increase of 55% on the day. Related stocks AMC, BB, EXPR, and other retail interest names are all trading higher on Friday. Gamestop shares have been under pressure on Wednesday and Thursday as the short interest drops and new short positions compete with the retail-led buyers.

See also: Gamestop latest news

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.