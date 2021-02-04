Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and News: GME shares continue to slide on Thursday, below $80

GME shares down 8% trading at $75 on Thursday.

Gamestop short interest continues to decline according to reports.

Yellen meets regulators as not all hedge funds lost!

Gamestop (GME) continues its bumpy ride on Thursday as traders continue to grapple with volatility and retail traders battle new short positions.

Gamestop has been under pressure most of this week as the retail trend appears to be waning and the short interest in Gamestop (GME) declines. Borrowing costs for new short positions has also declined as reported by S3 partners yesterday.

Regulators meet to discuss the Gamestop phenomenon

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to meet regulators later on Thursday to discuss the Gamestop retail trading phenomenon.

The SEC had said on Wednesday that it was hunting fraud in social media posts that drove the price of GME higher.

Not all hedge funds suffered

The Wall Street journal reported on Wednesday that Senveat Management led by Richard Mashaal and Brian Gonic made over $700 million in the Gamestop rally. The hedgefund bought shares in GME in September and watched as the shares exploded. ““When it started its march, we thought, something’s percolating here,” said Mashaal — adding, “But we had no idea how crazy this thing was going to get.”

“It is not just little people on the long side here. There are huge players playing both sides of GameStop,” said Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Hedge fund firm Mudrick Capital Management LP made $200 million on AMC shares during the recent rise.





