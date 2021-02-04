Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and News: GME shares continue to slide on Thursday, below $80

- GME shares down 8% trading at $75 on Thursday.
- Gamestop short interest continues to decline according to reports.
- Yellen meets regulators as not all hedge funds lost!
Gamestop (GME) continues its bumpy ride on Thursday as traders continue to grapple with volatility and retail traders battle new short positions.
Gamestop has been under pressure most of this week as the retail trend appears to be waning and the short interest in Gamestop (GME) declines. Borrowing costs for new short positions has also declined as reported by S3 partners yesterday.
Regulators meet to discuss the Gamestop phenomenon
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to meet regulators later on Thursday to discuss the Gamestop retail trading phenomenon.
The SEC had said on Wednesday that it was hunting fraud in social media posts that drove the price of GME higher.
Not all hedge funds suffered
The Wall Street journal reported on Wednesday that Senveat Management led by Richard Mashaal and Brian Gonic made over $700 million in the Gamestop rally. The hedgefund bought shares in GME in September and watched as the shares exploded. ““When it started its march, we thought, something’s percolating here,” said Mashaal — adding, “But we had no idea how crazy this thing was going to get.”
“It is not just little people on the long side here. There are huge players playing both sides of GameStop,” said Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Hedge fund firm Mudrick Capital Management LP made $200 million on AMC shares during the recent rise.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains as the dollar surges across the board
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data such as falling jobless claims. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
Breaking: Gold plummets to two-month lows, below $1800 mark
Rallying US bond yields, stronger USD continued exerting heavy pressure on gold. The upbeat market mood also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven metal. Break below the $1800 mark might have already set the stage for further weakness.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.