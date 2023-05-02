Breaking: RBA surprises markets with rate hike to 3.85% in May, AUD/USD rallies

At its May monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to lift the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25% to 3.85. That said, market players widely anticipated the Aussie central bank’s inaction.
AUD/USD reaction
Following the Aussie central bank’s widely anticipated status quo, the AUD/USD pair dropped nearly 15 pips to test 0.6770 before recovering to 0.6785, where it was trading before the Policy announcement. The pair is trading modestly positive on the day.
Also read: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day
AUD/USD: 15-minute chart
Trend: Further downside expected
About RBA rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
RBA surprises markets with rate hike to 3.85% in May, AUD/USD rallies
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members made the decision to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.85% during its May monetary policy meeting, contrary to the market's expectation of the central bank maintaining the status quo.
EUR/USD set to take 1.1000 amid US default woes and hawkish ECB bets, Eurozone CPI eyed
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar’s retreat to snap three-day downtrend near 1.0990 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair also benefits from the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Eurozone inflation data amid return of the bloc’s traders after a long weekend.
Gold continues to juggle above $1,980.00 ahead of Fed policy and US data
Gold price is displaying a back-and-forth action above $1,980.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy and other key United States data.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. Based on a recent report, the company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token, Level Finance (LVL).
YCC to be abolished at the July meeting?
The Ueda BOJ's first move was to maintain the status quo. It appears that the BOJ is still not convinced that it will stably achieve its 2% inflation target. The USD/JPY came under upward pressure because some investors had seen the outside possibility of a policy change.