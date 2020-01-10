The US economy has gained only 145,000 jobs in December, worse than expected. Moreover, wages have risen by only 0.1% monthly, 2.9% yearly. Revisions draw 14,000 from previous months' job gains.

The unemployment rate remains at 3.5% with the participation rate at 63.2%, both unchanged.

The dollar is down across the board. EUR/USD has recaptured 1.11 and GBP/USD is closer to 1.31. USD/JPY is off the highs, trading around 109.50.

-- more to come

Follow all the NFP updates live

Here is how it looks on the EUR/USD chart:

Economists expected an increase of 164,000 jobs in the US in December, a moderate increase in comparison with the leap of 266,000 in November. Wage growth was forecast to remain steady at 3.1% yearly and rise by a monthly pace of 0.3% monthly.

Data leading to the publication mostly beat expectations with ADP's private-sector labor report printing 202,000 positions gained and the employment component of ISM's services sector survey advancing.

The US dollar has been rising throughout the week, benefiting from the upbeat economic statistics and also from safe-haven flows related to the standoff with Iran.