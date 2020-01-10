The US economy has gained only 145,000 jobs in December, worse than expected. Moreover, wages have risen by only 0.1% monthly, 2.9% yearly. Revisions draw 14,000 from previous months' job gains.
The unemployment rate remains at 3.5% with the participation rate at 63.2%, both unchanged.
The dollar is down across the board. EUR/USD has recaptured 1.11 and GBP/USD is closer to 1.31. USD/JPY is off the highs, trading around 109.50.
-- more to come
Follow all the NFP updates live
Here is how it looks on the EUR/USD chart:
Economists expected an increase of 164,000 jobs in the US in December, a moderate increase in comparison with the leap of 266,000 in November. Wage growth was forecast to remain steady at 3.1% yearly and rise by a monthly pace of 0.3% monthly.
Data leading to the publication mostly beat expectations with ADP's private-sector labor report printing 202,000 positions gained and the employment component of ISM's services sector survey advancing.
The US dollar has been rising throughout the week, benefiting from the upbeat economic statistics and also from safe-haven flows related to the standoff with Iran.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls miss, USD falls
The first Non-Farm Payrolls release in 2020 carried real expectations which were higher than the official figures. The US dollar was gaining ground ahead of the event and volatility is rising. Live coverage.
EUR/USD advances after weak US jobs report
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD climbs amid poor US labor figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.