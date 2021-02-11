Breaking: Kellog (K) Earnings and sales miss estimates

Kellog (K) announced disappointing results on Thursday before the market opened. Kellog announced EPS of $0.86 missing analyst expectations of $0.89. Sales of $3.46 billion came in just below estimates of $3.5 billion. Kellog announced a dividend of $0.57 per share for Q1 2021 and announced plans to increase its dividend payment for Q2 2021. See US Stocks Today Preview.

Market Reaction

Shares in Kellog (K) are trading at $57.66 a loss of 0.8% in Thursday's pre-market. Kellog shares have underperformed the broader market for the last year.

Below is the Kellog share price with S&P overlapped.

