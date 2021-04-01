Breaking: ISM US Manufacturing PMI jumps to 64.7 in March, new 37-year high

The business activity in the US manufacturing sector grew at its strongest pace since 1983 with the ISM Manufacturing PMI rising to 64.7 in March from 60.8. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 61.3.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Employment Index improved to 59.6 from 54.4 and the Prices Paid Index edged lower to 85.6 from 86. Finally, the New Orders Index jumped to its strongest level since 2004 at 68 from 64.8 in February.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.15% on the day at 93.08.
