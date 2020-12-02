Breaking: GBP/USD crashes below 1.34 as Barnier says Brexit deal hangs in the balance

Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier has told EU envoys that talks are stick stuck around three main issues – fisheries, governance, and a level playing field. He added that a deal hangs in the balance and there may still be a no-deal outcome.

GBP/USD falling below 1.3370 has tumbled from a peak of 1.3440 to 1.3350 before stabilizing below 1.34.

Earlier, cable advanced in response to the UK's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – the West's first immunization approval. The jabs may be given as early as next week.

Pound/dollar has now erased Tuesday's breakout and returns to the previous range.