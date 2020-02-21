Markit's German Manufacturing PMI for February beat estimates with a score of 47.8 points, far above 44.8 expected and 45.3 recorded in January. The score remains below 50 – reflecting ongoing albeit slower contraction in the eurozone's largest economy's industrial sector. Nevertheless, the rise from the lows – despite growing fears of the coronavirus disease – is boosting the euro.
The services PMI dropped to 53.3 points, below 53.8 estimated by economists. These forward-looking surveys have been showing a significant gap between the sectors for a considerable time. Markit has noted that the outbreak is having a faily limited impact on the manufacturing sector.
EUR/USD has jumped to 1.0818, advancing from a daily low of 1.0783.
-- more to come
Markit's preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' for February was expected to drop from 45.3 to 44.8 points – below the 50-point threshold separating expansion and contraction. The Services PMI was projected to slide from 54.2 to 53.8 points.
Earlier, the French Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.7, worse than 50.7 expected. The Services PMI in the euro area's largest economy jumped to 52.6 against 51.3 expected.
EUR/USD has been consolidating its losses around 1.08 ahead of the publication. The US dollar has been storming the board amid coronavirus fears, upbeat American economic performance, and the Federal Reserve's reluctance to cut rates.
Figures for the whole eurozone are due out next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, rising from the new 2020 lows. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.08 after upbeat German Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has climbed above 1.08 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 47.8 points, raising the eurozone averages. Coronavirus fears dominate markets.
Forex Today: King dollar consolidates, coronavirus underpins unstoppable Gold, EUR data eyed
The coronavirus continues taking its human and economic toll. China has reported a plunge of 92% in car sales in the first half of February and it halted most freight trains heading to Europe while it urges companies to return to normal and promises support.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.