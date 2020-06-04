Breaking: ECB leaves key rates unchanged, expands PEPP by €600 billion

At its monetary policy meeting held on June 4th, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected.

More importantly, the ECB announced that it expanded its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €600 billion to €1,350 billion.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the EUR/USD pair gained nearly 50 pips in a matter of minutes and was last seen trading at 1.1250, gaining 0.15% on the day.

Key takeaways from the policy statement

"In response to pandemic-related downward revision to inflation over projection horizon, PEPP expansion will further ease general monetary policy stance, supporting funding conditions in real economy, especially for businesses and households."

"Purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions."

"This allows ECB to effectively stave off risks to smooth transmission of monetary policy."

"Horizon for net purchases under PEPP will be extended to at least end of June 2021."

"In any case, ECB will conduct net asset purchases under PEPP until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over."

"Maturing principal payments from securities purchased under PEPP will be reinvested until at least end of 2022."

"In any case, future roll-off of PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with appropriate monetary stance."

