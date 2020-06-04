Breaking: ECB leaves key rates unchanged, expands PEPP by €600 billion

At its monetary policy meeting held on June 4th, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected.
More importantly, the ECB announced that it expanded its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €600 billion to €1,350 billion.
Follow our live coverage of ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the EUR/USD pair gained nearly 50 pips in a matter of minutes and was last seen trading at 1.1250, gaining 0.15% on the day.
Key takeaways from the policy statement
"In response to pandemic-related downward revision to inflation over projection horizon, PEPP expansion will further ease general monetary policy stance, supporting funding conditions in real economy, especially for businesses and households."
"Purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions."
"This allows ECB to effectively stave off risks to smooth transmission of monetary policy."
"Horizon for net purchases under PEPP will be extended to at least end of June 2021."
"In any case, ECB will conduct net asset purchases under PEPP until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over."
"Maturing principal payments from securities purchased under PEPP will be reinvested until at least end of 2022."
"In any case, future roll-off of PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with appropriate monetary stance."
Developing story...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB adds €600 billion in QE, EUR/USD picks up
The ECB has boosted its emergency bond-buying scheme and added €600 billion, supporting the recovery from coronavirus. EUR/USD advances just modestly ahead of Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Cryptocurrencies: Crossroads in the war for dominance
Ethereum consolidates the 10% market share, looking forward to breaching the 10.25% level. The sentiment level shoots up again and clearly shows the two-way moment in the crypto market. Ripple is refusing to join the bullish party and remains anchored at the $0.20 level.
Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.