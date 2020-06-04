ECB Quick Analysis: Frankfurt's firepower joins Berlin's boost, EUR/USD higher levels to watch

- The European Central Bank exceeded expectations with a big boost to bond-buying.
- The move joins fiscal stimulus from the German government, encouraging private investors.
- EUR/USD is at the highest since March and ready to attack higher levels.
One-two punch – in favor of the euro. Less than 24 hours have passed since German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a €130 billion stimulus plan, and in Frankfurt, on the other side of Europe's largest economy, another stimulus boost came.
The European Central Bank has announced an increase of €600 billion to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), and it now reaches €1.35 trillion. That has exceeded most economists' expectations. In addition, the bank said it will reinvest proceeds from this program – maintaining a large balance sheet and similar to previous schemes.
Moreover, the bank extended the length of the PEPP to June 2021 – a year from now. The initial funds were projected to run out by the autumn. And while the bank promised flexibility – potentially purchasing more bonds of hard-hit countries such as Spain and Italy – it refrained from junk bonds.
Avoiding such problematic debt leaves room for more action if needed. The Federal Reserve bought such "fallen angels" and also municipal and state debt.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, completed a full shift from saying it is not the bank's job to squeeze spreads, to almost throwing the kitchen sink. The bank's funds will help governments lower borrowing costs and provide further relief to the economy.
Both Merkel and Lagarde's moves may increase business and consumer confidence, which could join in with investments and consumption, adding a third stimulus to the economy.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD has risen to a high above 1.1270 at the time of writing, the highest since March. The daily chart is showing that the next resistance is at 1.1285, which was a high point early in the year. More importantly, 1.1350 was a stepping stone on the way down and it is followed by 1.1410 and 1.1490, the early March peak.
Support awaits at 1.1240, a high point in March, followed by 1.12 and 1.1150, the latter being April's peak.
It is essential to note that the Relative Strength Index is above 70, pointing to overbought conditions, but the currency pair has previously hovered around oversold or overbought territory before moving out of it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
