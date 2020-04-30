Breaking: ECB leaves interest rates unchanged, eases TLTRO conditions

At its monetary policy meeting held on April 30th, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected.
"Conditions on TLTRO (TLTRO III) have been further eased."
"Specifically, ECB decided to reduce the interest rate on TLTRO III operations during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to 50 basis points below average interest rate on Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations prevailing over the same period."
"Moreover, for counterparties whose eligible net lending reaches lending performance threshold, interest rate over the period from June 2020 to June 2021 will now be 50 basis points below average deposit facility rate prevailing over the same period."
"A new series of non-targeted pandemic emergency LTRO will be conducted to support liquidity conditions in euro area financial system and contribute to preserving smooth functioning of money markets by providing an effective liquidity backstop."
"Since the end of March, purchases have been conducted under ECB's new pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), which has an overall envelope of €750 billion, to ease overall monetary policy stance and to counter severe risks to monetary policy transmission mechanism and outlook for euro area posed by coronavirus pandemic."
"These purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions."
"ECB will conduct net asset purchases under PEPP until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over, but in any case until end of this year."
