The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it raised its key rates by 50 basis points (bps) following the February policy meeting, as expected.
With this decision, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3%, 3.25% and 2.5%, respectively.
In its policy statement, the ECB noted that in view of underlying inflation pressures, it intends to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in March and evaluate subsequent path of the monetary policy.
Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the ECB's policy announcements.
Market reaction
As markets assess the ECB's policy decisions, EUR/USD clings to small daily gains at around 1.1000.
Key takeaways from policy statement via Reuters
" In any event, ECB's future policy rate decisions will continue to be data-dependent and follow a meeting-by-meeting approach."
"Also decided on modalities for reducing Eurosystem’s holdings of securities under APP."
"As communicated in December, APP portfolio will decline by €15 billion per month on average from beginning of March until end of June 2023, and subsequent pace of portfolio reduction will be determined over time."
"Partial reinvestments will be conducted broadly in line with current practice."
"In particular, remaining reinvestment amounts will be allocated proportionally to share of redemptions across each."
"Eurosystem’s corporate bond purchases, remaining reinvestments will be tilted more strongly towards issuers with a better climate performance."
"Without prejudice to ECB’s price stability objective, this approach will support gradual decarbonisation of Eurosystem’s corporate bond holdings, in line with goals of Paris Agreement."
"Detailed modalities for reducing APP holdings are described in a separate press release to be published at 15:45 CET."
"ECB will continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in PEPP portfolio, with a view to countering risks to monetary policy transmission mechanism related to pandemic."
"Refinancing operations as banks are repaying amounts borrowed under TLTRO, ECB will regularly assess how targeted lending operations are contributing to its monetary policy stance."
"ECB stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target over medium term."
"Transmission protection instrument is available to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious."
"Threat to transmission of monetary policy across all euro area countries, thus allowing ECB to more effectively deliver on its price stability mandate."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BOE and ECB hike by 50 bps, eyes on Lagarde – LIVE
The Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) both decided to raise key rates by 50 bps in February as expected. As investors await ECB President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.1000.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2300 despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated to the 1.2300 area. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on the Pound Sterling.
Gold holds steady near $1,950 despite retreating US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate slightly above $1,950 on Thursday as investors assess the BOE's and the ECB's policy announcements. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield declined below 3.4%, the modest US Dollar strength limits XAU/USD's upside.
Altcoin ascension: MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance rally 20% after Powell's comments
MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance have rallied beyond 20% after the US Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The rallies are facing crucial hurdles and could trigger a correction.
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Earnings and Forecast: Facebook parent rockets 20% afterhours
Well, well, well. It appears that Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) has duly mended its frayed relationship with Wall Street.