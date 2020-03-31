Breaking: China Manufacturing PMIs arrive at 52.0 (Reuters poll 45.0) vs 35.7 in February

China march official manufacturing PMI at 52.0 (Reuters poll 45.0) vs 35.7 in February.
- Services PMI rises to 52.3 vs February 29.6.
- China March official composite PMI at 53.0.
The data has come in and given markets a boost with commodities benefitting, seen in the CRB Index rising 1.9%, copper spiking 1.08% and oil holding in bullish territory, +2.33% for the day so far, trading between $20.22 and $20.73bbls. As for FX, AUD has been whipsawed in a flash crash move through the US dollar.
Prior to the event, literally minutes, the US dollar spiked hard and sent AUD/USD form 0.6194 to a low of 0.6072. The Aussie moved back to the 0.61 handle and popped from 0.6150 to a high of 0.6165 on the data, propped up towards a 61.8% Fibonacci level.
- Meanwhile, the World Bank says growth in developing east Asia and pacific region expected to slow to 2.1% in baseline in 2020 due to coronavirus but could slow to -0.5% in lower case scenario.
- Says growth in China expected to slow to 2.3% in baseline in 2020, or 0.1% growth in lower case scenario vs. 6.1% in 2019.
- Says lower case scenario would see increase of 11 mln people in poverty across the region.
-
Description
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) studies business conditions in the Chinese manufacturing sector. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI, still below 0.6200
AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from the largest customer. Market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive, takes clues from the US off-late. Aussie data recently flashed mixed signals.
USD/JPY pierces 108.00 as risk-tone remains positive
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking rounds to 108.05, intraday high of 108.21, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently took clues from the US policymakers’ statements while paying a little heed to Japan’s data-dump.
Gold is a sitting duck for hungry bears, straddles a fragile 1600/50 range
The price of gold has been consolidating a move int the 1600s, slightly lower today as markets overnight pounced back with a vengeance as investor begin to look through the virus and are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset
While extending its pullback from the multi-year low, WTI takes the bids to $20.70 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Trade sentiment recovers off-late, Trump-Putin agreed on the importance of stability in energy markets.
Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets
Governments are competing over the size of their stimulus plans. At times it feels like we're walking through Wonderland; at certain points it all seems to make sense, but when do we know we’re falling down the Rabbit Hole?