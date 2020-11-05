Breaking: BOE leaves rates unchanged, expands QE by £150 billion, GBP/USD bounces

The Bank of England's (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% at its November policy meeting, as the second nationwide lockdown kicks-in this Thursday.
The BOE expanded the Quantitative Easing (QE) program by £150 billion to £895 billion.
Follow our live coverage of the BOE ‘Super Thursday’.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair picked up bids as the BOE refrained from negative rates. As of writing, the pair recovers to 1.2970 from pre-decision levels of around 1.2940. The spot is still down 0.12% on the day.
Key takeaways from the policy statement (via Reuters)
MPC votes 9-0 to increase asset purchase target.
MPC votes 9-0 to increase gilt purchase target.
MPC votes 9-0 to maintain corporate bond purchase target.
MPC agreed to increase the target stock of purchased the UK government bonds by an additional £150 billion in order to meet the inflation target in the medium term, taking the total stock of government bond purchases to £875 billion
MPC will keep the asset purchase programme under review.
Market contacts expected the MPC to announce an extension to the asset purchase programme at its November meeting of around £100 billion.
As of 4 November, total stock of assets held in the asset purchase facility had reached £717 billion, an increase of £272 billion as part of the combined £300 billion programmes of asset purchases announced on 19 march and 18 June.
Announcing further asset purchases now should support the economy and help to ensure that the unavoidable near-term slowdown in activity was not amplified by a tightening in monetary conditions.
If needed, there was scope to re-evaluate the existing technical parameters of the gilt purchase programme.
Related reads
BOE said to be mulling a controversial move into negative rates
GBP/USD dumps 50 pips on BoE rate cut to negative reports
Bank of England Preview: Lockdown raises chances of negative rates, sterling could suffer
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
EUR/USD holds onto gains as final US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding onto its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
Gold refreshes intraday high above $1,900 on triangle breakout
Gold breaks short-term symmetrical triangle formation amid strong RSI. With the strong RSI conditions joining the metal’s ability to stay well past-100-HMA and an ascending trend line from October 29, buyers are well placed near the fresh intraday high.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.