The European Union plans to sue AstraZeneca (AZN) over delays in delivering its COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The EU says that its member states are fully supportive of the legal action. The EU says it is suing because AstraZeneca did not come up with a reliable strategy for deliveries.

Market Reaction

AZN shares are trading at £75.37 in London, down 0.36%, and are trading at $52.43 in the New York premarket.

