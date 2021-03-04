Breaking: Apple, EU finalizes charge sheet over music service after Spotify complaint

The EU is to finalize a charge sheet against Apple after a complaint by Spotify according to two people, Reuters reports. Apple may receive the charge sheet by the summer according to one of the people familiar with the matter according to the Reuters exclusive.

Apple currently is the subject of four cases by the EU, all opened in June 2020.

Reuters reports that the Spotify complaint revolves around the fact that Apple unfairly restricts rivals to Apple Music. Spotify launched the complaint in March 2019.

Market Reaction

Shares in Apple are trading at $122.95, up 0.7% in Thursday's regular session.

Shares in Spotify are trading $297.77, down 0.8% on Thursday. Reuters is also carrying a report saying users are reporting problems with Spotify on Thursday. Reuters cities downdetector.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.