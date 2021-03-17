Brazil’s stock market to underperform most of the rest of the Latin America region – CE

The MSCI Brazil Index has declined by ~5% since the start of the year in local currency terms, compared with a ~5% increase in the broader MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the same period.
Economists at Capital Economics had expected Brazil’s stock market to be among the best performers in the world this year, but with the virus still running rampant and populist policymaking on the rise, they now think its underperformance will continue for some time.
Key quotes
“The continued spread of the coronavirus in Brazil has pushed back the economic recovery. The economic damage already wrought by the virus has meant that domestically focused sectors of the stock market have struggled over the past year. And with the virus still spreading rapidly in Brazil, this looks likely to persist longer than we had previously thought, delaying any positive effects from economic reopening.”
“The risks from domestic policy have increased. We suspect the recent intervention at Petrobras may be a symptom of this. And even if further policy interventions are not quite so drastic, we suspect that the trend towards greater state intervention has probably reduced the chances of further economic liberalisation and reform, which would weigh on future growth.”
“We still think the stock market can gain from here, though. The vaccination programme is proceeding, albeit at a slower pace than many had hoped, and we still expect it to usher in an economic recovery eventually, which should support the domestically focused sectors of the market. These factors will still outweigh any negative effects from the decline in commodity prices we forecast.”
“We forecast the MSCI Brazil Index to increase by ~7% from its current level in local currency terms, which would imply it finishes the year only slightly higher than its end-2020 level and underperforms our forecasts for most other MSCI emerging markets indices. Nonetheless, as the economy does eventually recover, we still expect the MSCI Brazil Index to increase at the somewhat faster pace of 15% in 2022, more in line with our forecasts for other emerging markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.