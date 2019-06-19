Rabobank analysts are expecting that the Copom is likely to hold the Selic rate at the historical low of 6.50%.
Key Quotes
“Despite the increasing chances for (what we would view as "insurance") rate cuts later this year – after some clarity on approval of an effective pension reform – we believe this is still too soon for the BCB to signal easing ahead.”
“Despite some modest recent improvement in the balance of risks for inflation, we believe the baseline scenario still warrants (keeping) a neutral approach.”
“Although local financial conditions improved since the last meeting, there is still a high degree of uncertainty in both global and domestic themes.”
“In terms of policy guidance, we see the Copom reiterating an expansionary monetary policy stance currently (i.e. interest rate seen below neutral), with activity weakness still associated with structural headwinds and recent shocks. No commitment to the next steps is expected.”
“Looking a bit further out, we are leaning towards a scenario where the BCB opts to cut rate (in “fast-act” mode) sometime in 19Q4, after a pension reform approval at Lower House. Our scenario – which until now had been projecting stable policy rate at 6.50% by mid-2021 – is currently under revision.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.