BOK’s Yoon sees global uncertainties decreasing

Yoon Myun-shik, Senior Deputy Governor at Bank of Korea (BOK), South Korean central bank, responded to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) overnight monetary policy decision.

Yoon noted: “As the U.S. Fed said, the Bank of Korea will keep watching how (global) uncertainties are unfolding, but it’s true that we see the uncertainties as decreasing.”

The Korean Won tracks the rise in its Asian peers, courtesy the dovish FOMC led broad US dollar weakness. USD/KRW fell sharply over the last hour to hit fresh weekly lows of 1,185.89 before recovering slightly above 1,187 levels.