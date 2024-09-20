BoJ's Ueda: Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlooks are to be realized

Speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Friday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the Bank “will keep adjusting the degree of easing if our economic and price outlooks are to be realized.”

The BoJ left the benchmark interest rate at 0.15%-0.25% following its September policy meeting.

Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weakness has been seen.

Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy, prices remain high.

Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets, impact on Japan's economy, prices.

Outlook of overseas economies, including the US economy, markets remain unstable.

Markets remain unstable, when asked about deputy governor uchida's remarks.

Will monitor economy, market trends with extremely high sense of urgency.

Important to check overseas economic trends including the US when making policy decisions.

Risks of inflation overshoot have diminished to some extent.

Will check how overseas economic trends would impact corporate activities, earnings.

Uncertainties around the US and overseas economy are behind recent market moves.

Need to closely watch if the US economy would achieve soft landing or harder correction.

Real interest rates remain at very low levels.

There is some time to make decision on monetary policy because upside price risks have decreased given recent FX moves.

There is no specific time schedule for how long it would take to confirm impact of overseas economy on BoJ’s outlook.

Raised assessment on private consumption because wages are growing.

Recent data confirmed economy was moving in line with our outlook.

Recent data suggest we may be able to raise our outlook on underlying inflation, but overseas trends raise uncertainties.

No change to our thinking that we will keep raising interest rates if economy moves in line with our outlook.

Not yet able to narrow down Japan's estimated neutral interest rates.

We're in phase of deepening understanding on neutral rates while we check impact of rate hikes on economy.

Interested in how updated minimum wages would impact part-time workers' wages.

Will continue to aim to carefully communicate BoJ’s thinking behind policy decision with markets.

Aware of criticism that BoJ’s communication was insufficient, when asked about post July meeting market rout.

Would be good to have communicate more frequently on our view on price outlook, likelihood of achieving inflation target.