BoJ's Ueda: Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlooks are to be realized

Speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Friday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the Bank “will keep adjusting the degree of easing if our economic and price outlooks are to be realized.”
The BoJ left the benchmark interest rate at 0.15%-0.25% following its September policy meeting.
Additional quotes
Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weakness has been seen.
Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy, prices remain high.
Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets, impact on Japan's economy, prices.
Outlook of overseas economies, including the US economy, markets remain unstable.
Markets remain unstable, when asked about deputy governor uchida's remarks.
Will monitor economy, market trends with extremely high sense of urgency.
Important to check overseas economic trends including the US when making policy decisions.
Risks of inflation overshoot have diminished to some extent.
Will check how overseas economic trends would impact corporate activities, earnings.
Uncertainties around the US and overseas economy are behind recent market moves.
Need to closely watch if the US economy would achieve soft landing or harder correction.
Real interest rates remain at very low levels.
There is some time to make decision on monetary policy because upside price risks have decreased given recent FX moves.
There is no specific time schedule for how long it would take to confirm impact of overseas economy on BoJ’s outlook.
Raised assessment on private consumption because wages are growing.
Recent data confirmed economy was moving in line with our outlook.
Recent data suggest we may be able to raise our outlook on underlying inflation, but overseas trends raise uncertainties.
No change to our thinking that we will keep raising interest rates if economy moves in line with our outlook.
Not yet able to narrow down Japan's estimated neutral interest rates.
We're in phase of deepening understanding on neutral rates while we check impact of rate hikes on economy.
Interested in how updated minimum wages would impact part-time workers' wages.
Will continue to aim to carefully communicate BoJ’s thinking behind policy decision with markets.
Aware of criticism that BoJ’s communication was insufficient, when asked about post July meeting market rout.
Would be good to have communicate more frequently on our view on price outlook, likelihood of achieving inflation target.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is little changed following these comments. The pair was last seen trading 0.13% lower on the day at 142.48.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. With wage inflation becoming a cause of concern, the BoJ looks to move away from ultra loose policy, while trying to avoid slowing the activity too much.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day on Friday and hovers above the 1.3300 mark in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in August, supporting Pound Sterling.
USD/JPY recovers to 143.00 area during BoJ Governor Ueda's presser
USD/JPY stages a recovery toward 143.00 in the European morning following the initial pullback seen after the BoJ's decision to maintain status quo. In the post-meeting press conference, Governor Ueda reiterated that they will adjust the degree of easing if needed.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, with sight on $2,600 and beyond
Gold price is looking to build on the previous day’s rebound early Friday, consolidating weekly gains amid the overnight weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Traders now await the speeches from US Federal Reserve monetary policymakers for fresh hints on the central bank’s path forward on interest rates.
Shiba Inu is poised for a rally as price action and on-chain metrics signal bullish momentum
Shiba Inu remains strong on Friday after breaking above a symmetrical triangle pattern on Thursday. This breakout signals bullish momentum, further bolstered by a rise in daily new transactions that suggests a potential rally in the coming days.
Bank of Japan set to keep rates on hold after July’s hike shocked markets
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its short-term interest rate target between 0.15% and 0.25% on Friday, following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review. The decision is set to be announced during the early Asian session.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.