BoJ’s Ueda: Will debate at next week's meeting whether to hike rates

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that the board members “will debate at next week's meeting whether to hike rates.”

Additional quotes

Will raise policy rate this year if economic, price conditions continue to improve.

How to proceed with monetary policy adjustment will depend on economic, price, financial conditions at the time.

New US administration's policy outlook, domestic wage negotiations are key factors in the BoJ’s policy decision.

