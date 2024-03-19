BoJ's Ueda: Will continue buying 'broadly same amount' of JGB as before

Following the Bank of Japan's first historic interest rate hike at the March policy meeting, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the Bank “will continue buying 'broadly same amount' of JGB as before.”

Judged sustainable, stable achievement of 2.0% inflation target comes in sight.

Accommodative conditions will firmly underpin economy, prices.

Will consider options for easing broadly including ones used in past if needed.

Confirmed virtuous cycle of wages, prices.

Massive monetary easing such as yield curve control, negative rates fulfilled roles.

Accommodative financial conditions will be maintained for the time being.

Decided to shift massive monetary policy as we judge achievement of 2% inflation is in sight.

Will set short-term interest rates just like other central banks that use short-term rates as policy tool.

Important to keep easy environment in place considering distance to 2% target in terms of inflation expectations.

We will carry out 'regular' monetary policy.

Not thinking of setting a name for new policy framework, since it is a 'regular' monetary operation.

Pace of further rate hike depends on economy, price outlooks.