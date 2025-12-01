BoJ’s Ueda says will raise rates if prices, economy move as forecast

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the Japanese central bank remains on track to raise interest rates further if prices and the economy continue to unfold as expected.

Key quotes

Overseas economies have shown some weakness but are still gradually increasing as a whole.



Global growth is likely to slow temporarily under the weight of trade measures.



The likelihood of the BoJ’s baseline scenario for growth and inflation being realised is gradually increasing.



Private consumption resilient but households feeling pain from higher prices, so must watch moves closely.



US tariffs are weighing on manufacturers' profits but don't see impact on capex broadening significantly.



Whether mechanism in which wages and prices rise in tandem will be sustained is key in conducting monetary policy.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.33% on the day at 155.65.