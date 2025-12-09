BoJ‘s Ueda: Certainty of central bank's outlook materialising is increasing gradually

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday that certainty of central bank's outlook materialising is increasing gradually. Ueda added that he will adjust degree of monetary easing if economic and prices trends move in line with forecasts.

Key quotes

Won't comment on specifics on interest rates.



Long-term rates are rising rather rapidly recently.



Will increase JGB purchases if long-term rates make abrupt moves.



Will pay close attention to market moves.



Real interest rates are significantly low.



Will adjust degree of monetary easing if economic, prices trends move in line with forecasts.



Gathering information on companies' stance on wages for next year.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is gaining 0.03% on the day to trade at 155.98 at the press time.