TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

BoJ‘s Ueda: Certainty of central bank's outlook materialising is increasing gradually

BoJ‘s Ueda: Certainty of central bank's outlook materialising is increasing gradually
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday that certainty of central bank's outlook materialising is increasing gradually. Ueda added that he will adjust degree of monetary easing if economic and prices trends move in line with forecasts.

Key quotes

Won't comment on specifics on interest rates.

Long-term rates are rising rather rapidly recently.

Will increase JGB purchases if long-term rates make abrupt moves.

Will pay close attention to market moves.

Real interest rates are significantly low.

Will adjust degree of monetary easing if economic, prices trends move in line with forecasts.

Gathering information on companies' stance on wages for next year.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is gaining 0.03% on the day to trade at 155.98 at the press time.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1645 during the early European session on Tuesday. The prospect of a US interest rate cut on Wednesday weighs on the US Dollar against the Euro. Traders will keep an eye on the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings reports for September and October later on Tuesday. 

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk.

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains on the back foot for the third straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains confined in a one-week-old range through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. 

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook, signalling a rally in the upcoming days.

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers