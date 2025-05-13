BoJ’s Uchida: There are both upside, downside risks from US tariffs on Japan’s prices

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Tuesday that “there are both upside, downside risks from US tariffs on Japan’s prices.”
Additional comments
- US tariffs put downward pressure on Japan's economy.
- Japan's economic growth is expected to slow to around its potential before resuming moderate growth as overseas economies recover.
- Japan's output gap to remain around current levels, after which it will resume improvement toward end of the BoJ’s three-year projection period through fiscal 2027.
- The BoJ expected to keep raising interest rates if economy, prices improve as we project.
- Japan's underlying inflation, medium- and long-term inflation expectations will likely stagnate temporarily.
- But even during that period, wages are expected to continue rising as Japan's job market very tight, firms likely to continue passing on rising labour costs.
- Once the global economy resumes an uptrend, Japan's economy is likely to recover and heighten underlying inflation and inflation expectations.
- Uncertainty surrounding our forecasts is extremely high, so we will determine without pre-conception whether our forecasts will materialise.
- Strong yen has negative impact on exports, big manufacturers' profits but improves households' real income and pushes up retailers' profits via falling import costs.
- Rapid FX moves make it difficult for firms to set business plans, heighten uncertainty.
Market reaction
USD/JPY keeps the offered tone intact following these headlines, down 0.38% on the day at 147.88 as of writing.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns positive near 0.6375 amid fresh US Dollar retreat
AUD/USD has turned positive near 0.6375 after Australian Consumer Confidence rebounded 2.2% in May from April’s -6% drop. Additionally, a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders weigh the US-Chian trade truce, also adds to the pair's upside. All eyes remain on US CPI data.
USD/JPY pulls back in tandem with US Dollar, surrenders 148.00
USD/JPY pulls back after registering more than 2% gains in the previous session. surrendering 148.00 in the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the Japanese Yen gains ground on uncertainty over a US-Japan trade deal and comments from Japanese officials. US CPI eyed.
Gold licks wounds above $3,200 as focus shifts to US CPI data
Gold price consolidates the previous day's 3% slump in the Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal nurses losses as the US Dollar corrects, with markets assessing the US-China trade deal while taking profits off the table ahead of the US CPI inflation report.
COIN soars as Coinbase books slot on S&P 500 index
COIN rallied over 10% in after-hours trading following an announcement by the S&P Global that Coinbase will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500 index beginning May 19.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.