BoJ's Takata: Japan is close to achieving price target but hasn't fully achieved it yet

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board Member Hajime Takata said on Thursday that Japan is close to achieving BoJ's price target but hasn't fully achieved it yet, so it needs to maintain an accommodative monetary policy.

Key quotes

"Can't say with pre-conception how long BoJ could wait before raising rates."

"Want to scrutinise developments, including US Inflation, Fed moves, from now through summer."

"Hard to pin-point japan's neutral level of interest, guide policy with specific neutral rate estimate in mind."

"Japan is close to achieving BoJ's price target but hasn't fully achieved it yet, so need to maintain accommodative monetary policy."

"Can't say now with any pre-set idea, when asked about chance of another rate hike by year-end."

“Will respond looking at market moves for each maturity zones, balance between supply and demand, when asked about boj's bond market operations, taper plans.”

“BoJ tankan showed no change to moderate uptrend in capex.”

Uncertainty surrounding US Tariffs remains, some firms may have yet to incorporate impact due to lack of clarity on trade outlook.”

“Domestic factors show Japan's economy making progress toward completely achieving BoJ's price target, but is under huge stress from external factors.”

“Hard to predict exactly when BoJ's price target will be completely achieved until US tariff impact becomes clearer.”

Market reaction

As of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.09% lower on the day at 143.55.