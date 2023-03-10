BoJ’s Kuroda: Won't hesitate to ease monetary policy further if necessary

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is speaking at his last post-policy meeting conference on Friday, noting that he “won't hesitate to ease monetary policy further if necessary.”
Additional quotes
Japanese economy is picking up.
Regrettable that 2% inflation has not been achieved sustainably, stably.
I have personally known professor ueda, who is representative economist in Japan.
I have known Himino, Uchida well, expect them to help with new governor to achieve BoJ’s duty.
Large monetary stimulus helped push up economy.
There are always benefits and side effects to monetary policy.
It is a shame that 2% inflation target was not achieved in a sustainable, stable way over last 10 years.
Expect Ueda to be able to achieve price and financial stability.
Important to continue monetary easing to encourage companies to raise wages.
We are getting a little closer to 2% inflation target.
Cannot comment on what next boj governor will do.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is keeping its range at around 136.75, up 0.49% on the day.
