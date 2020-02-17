BOJ’s Kuroda: Will not hesitate to take action if needed amid coronavirus uncertainty

Bloomberg reports the comments delivered by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda in an interview with Sankei Shimbun, a Japanese daily, recently.

Key Quotes:

The virus is the biggest uncertainty for the economy. Will not hesitate to take action if needed.

This comes after the Japanese October-December gross domestic product (GDP) growth shrank at the fastest pace in six years, suggesting growing recession risks.

The USD/JPY pair trades better bid around 109.80-85 levels, divided between poor Japanese growth numbers and China’s stimulus measures led a risk-on market profile.